New drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opened at Towne Mall in Elizabethtown

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 — A new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site is now open in Elizabethtown.

Bluewater Diagnostic Laboratory in partnership with Baptist Health Hardin and the Lincoln Trail District Health Department (LTDHD), opened the site earlier this week. The new testing site is located at Towne Mall in Elizabethtown on the former Sears site and will operate 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday thru Friday.

Appointments are not necessary, but pre-registration is encouraged to reduce wait times when you arrive. To pre-register, call 833.318.1757.

Participants will be administered a nasal swab to detect an active infection and results are provided in 24-48 hours upon receipt of collection. Testing is provided with no out-of-pocket costs. The uninsured will be covered by the CARES Act.

If you are experiencing symptoms, Baptist Health Hardin stands ready to treat acute symptomatic patients who need a diagnosis to receive the appropriate care and treatment plan. The new testing site at Towne Mall is a convenient alternative for those who are asymptomatic or need testing to travel, return to work or school, or for any other reason.

Baptist Health Hardin will continue to operate its own COVID-19 testing site at 108 Financial Drive in Elizabethtown Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon.

Testing at the Baptist Health Hardin site requires a doctor’s order. You may see your primary care physician, who may write you an order, or see a provider using Baptist Health’s Urgent Care Video Visits. Visit yChart.BaptistHealth.com to get started.

