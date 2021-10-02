Nelson County Jail Logs — Sept. 29, 30 & Oct. 1, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

Ezekiel Thomas Stallings, 26, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.

Cheyanne Dawn Gutknecht, 23, Springfield, contempt of court. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 11:51 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, by the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Joe Kimball, 60, Bloomfield, possession controlled substance. No bond listed. Booked at 11:53 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Malena Ann Allen, 27, Bloomfield, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); receiving stolen property; criminal mischief, third-degree; possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); criminal trespassing, third-degree; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $5,000. Booked at 12:38 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, by the Bloomfield Police Department.

Nicholas Scott Burgin, 38, Louisville, possession controlled substanc, first-degree (methamphetamine); criminal mischief, third-degree; criminal trespassing, third-degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); receiving stolen property. Bond is $5,000. Booked at 12:39 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, by the Bloomfield Police Department.

Kenneth Leo Stinson, 71, Westmoreland, Tenn., possession controlled substance,, first-degree (opiates). No bond listed. Booked at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Andrew Lyle Frazier, 44, Louisville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; resisting arrest; driving on a DUI suspended license; license to be in possession. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 6:33 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

William Jacob Linton, 37, Bardstown, burglary, first-degree. Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 10:42 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021

Reese Owen Pace, 25, Westport, wanton endangerment, first-degree (police officer); fleeing or evading police first-degree (motor vehicle); reckless driving; improper passing; speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit; driving too fast for traffic conditions; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); resisting arrest. No bond listed. Booked at 1:14 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, by the Kentucky State Police.

Michael Edward Auberry, 40, Bardstown, driving on a DUI suspended license. Booked at 9:55 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Chad Edward Bennett, 43, Elizabethtown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (opiates). No bond listed. Booked at 10:25 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jimmy Wayne Hill, 28, Taylorsville, possession of controlled substance. No bond listed. Booked at 12:27 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kayondra Marie Poynter, 33, Bardstown, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 2:17 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, by Probation and Parole.

Christina Marie Patton, 41, Raywick, failure to appear. Bond is $150 cash. Booked at 5:27 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Friday, Oct. 1, 2021

Brandon Eugene Humphrey, 39, Bardstown, receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more; possession of a defaced firearm; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (2 counts); receiving stolen property, more than $1,000 but less than $10,000; persistent felony offender, first-degree; wanton endangerment, first-degree. Booked at 4:57 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Hunner Shane Lindsey, 24, Cox’s Creek, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 5:52 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.