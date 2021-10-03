Nelson County Jail Logs — Oct. 2-3, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021

Sommer Lee Beaulieu, 23, Lebanon Junction, possession of marijuana; improper use of blue lights; possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 3:54 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, by the Department of Fish & Wildlife.

Christopher Douglas Hamilton, 42, Bardstown, assault, second-degree, domestic violence; resisting arrest. No bond listed. Booked at 6:36 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Logan Andrew Phipps, 32, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 11:47 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021

Michael Travis Collins, 32, Chavies, failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 1:14 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

