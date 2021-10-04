Obituary: Mildred Marie Riggs, 69, Bardstown

Mildred Marie Riggs, 69, of Bardstown, died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Feb. 17, 1952, in Shepherdsville to the late Elmer Judson and Ada Marie Horton Arnold. Her faith and family were the most important part of her life. She was a member of Lone Hill Missionary Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Shirley Atherton; two brothers, Eddie Arnold and Larry Arnold; one grandson, Adams Riggs; and her beloved poodle Prancey who was her companion for 17 years.

She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years Andrew Riggs; three daughters, Kelly Riggs, Kimberly Riggs and Kristy Garrett; one son, Kevin (Becky) Riggs; and several grandkids and great-grandkids.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home

The family is requesting that masks be worn during the visitation.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.

