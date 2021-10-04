Obituary: Richard Albertus ‘Buddy’ Smith, 83, Springfield

Richard Albertus “Buddy” Smith, 83, of Springfield, died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. He was born March 2, 1938, in Manton. He was a retired employee of General Electric Appliance Park in Louisville with 29 years of service. He was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Manton where he served as a sacristan for 40 years. He was a co-founder of the Manton Jam. He also loved gardening.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Barton Smith Jr. and Margaret Stella Reed Smith; one sister, Evelyn Marie Smith; three brothers, Edward Leo Smith, Joseph “Herb” Smith and John B. Smith; two brothers-in-law, Reuben Taylor and Albertus Nally; and one son-in-law, Dennis Ruley.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Charlotte Hamilton Smith; five children, Darice Russell (Stick), Faye Carrico (Forest) and Missy Holman (Dwayne), all of Springfield, Jean Marie Smith (Gary) of Goshen, and Deborah Ruley of Bardstown; two sisters, Catherine Taylor of Loretto and Betty Nally of Fredericktown; one brother, Bobby Smith (Alline) of Loretto; one sister-in-law, Susie Smith of Lebanon; 16 grandchildren, Candace Chesser, Aaron Russell, Kaelyn Simms, Nathaniel Smith, Natalie Sajko, Hannah Smith, Hunter Smith, Wesley Carrico, Andrea Heibert, Daniel Carrico, Nicholle Edlin, Christen Hahn, Zachary Ruley, Trae Bolin, Riley Bolin and Cade Bolin; 17 great grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Manton, with the Rev. Michael Martin officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery. ​The unvaccinated must wear a face covering inside the church.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m.Tuesday ,Oct. 5, 2021, at Mattingly Funeral Home, in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

His grandsons will serve as pallbearers and his granddaughters will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

