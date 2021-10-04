Obituary: Joseph Ricky ‘Rick’ Enlow 63, Raleigh, N.C.

Joseph Ricky “Rick” Enlow 63, of Raleigh, N.C., died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at his home in North Carolina. He was a loving son, brother, and friend. He was a software tech for dairy farmers. He was an employee of the State of North Caroline for the Dairy Farmers Association. He was born July 1, 1958, in Elizabethtown to the late Quinn Hollis and Margie Adelia Harned Enlow.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Sandy Enlow Browan; and one brother, Phil Enlow.

He leaves to cherish his memory one sister, Barbara Enlow Lafollette of Lyons Station; one brother, C.M. (Virginia) Enlow of Boston; and several aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Burial is in the River View Cemetery.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation was chosen.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

