Obituary: Leatrice ‘Lea’ Helen Veach Gibson, 88

Leatrice “Lea” Helen Veach Gibson, 88, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Signature HealthCare in Louisville. She was born in Fountain Run on May 12, 1933, to the late William Alpha and Virgie Kirby Veach. She was a loving wife, mother, grandma, and sister. She worked as a cafeteria attendant at Nichols School.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Sabe Merritt “S.M.” Gibson; one sister, Ruby Vincent; and one brother, James Mitchell Veach.

She leaves to cherish her memory on daughter, Joyce (Paul) Elliott of West Point; one son, Harold (Michelle) Gibson of Floyds Knob, Ind.; one brother, William Argel (Elaine) Veach of Horse Cave; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The graveside service is 3:30 p.m. at Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Mount Sherman with Bro. Shannon McCubbins officiating.

Visitation is noon to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.

