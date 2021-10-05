Nelson County Jail Logs — Oct. 3-4, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021

Kenneth Shane Mitchell, 34, Ashland City, Tenn., wanton endangerment, first-degree; assault, third-degree, police or probation officer; resisting arrest; criminal mischief, first-degree; disorderly conduct, first-degree; menacing; public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol); criminal mischief, third-degree. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 3:05 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

Lance Martell Calbert, 30, probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts). Bond is $25.000 cash. Booked at 6:06 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Steven Allen Ballard, 25, New Haven, non-payment of fines; failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $668 cash. Booked at 8:40 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, by Probation & Parole.

Shyecia Taneca Grundy, 25, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 11:18 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Thomas Wayne Biggers Jr., 25, Louisville, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 2:21 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Mitchell Aaron Walker, 31, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 2:23 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-