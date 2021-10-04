Obituary: Willis Roy Harley, 64, Taylorsville

Willis Roy Harley, 64, of Taylorsville, died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at University of Louisville Hospital of Shelbyville. He was born in Shelby County and was the son of the late Willis Marion and Anna Lois Nation Harley. He enjoyed working on cars, collecting classic cars, and watching old television reruns, especially Hee Haw, but his greatest enjoyment came from spending time with his family.

WILLIS ROY HARLEY

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, James Wayne Harley; the mother of his daughters, Nellie Louise Speed Harley; and one grandson.

He is survived by three daughters, Anna Harley of Frankfort, Kayla Harley and Chelsea Harley, both of Taylorsville; one son, Tony Rodgers of Chaplin; one sister, Joann Harley of Taylorsville; one brother, Jessie Harley (Christa) of Taylorsville; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and great-nephews.

The funeral was 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville with Rev. Chad Goodlett officiating. Burial was in the Valley Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville.

-30-