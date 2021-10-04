Obituary: Doris Ann Lutes, 74, Bloomfield

Doris Ann Lutes, 74, of Bloomfield, died peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. She was born May 1, 1947, in Bardstown to the late Davie and Nancy Goodlett Chesser. Her family was her most valued possession. She loved spending her days with her grandbabies and tending to her flowers. Her Thursdays and Sundays were spent playing Bingo and she always looked forward to the annual horse races and her trips to Tennessee with family. She was so loved and missed by many.

DORIS ANN LUTES

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Irvine C. Lutes; one son, Forrest Allen Lutes; and one brother, Roger Dale Chesser.

She is survived by four children, Willie Lutes and Delores Lutes (Nino), both of Bloomfield, David Lutes of Springfield, and Renea Walker (Brandon Hutchins) of Chaplin; two granddaughters, Nikki Lutes and Taylor Lutes; five great-grandchildren, Jacob, Destiny, Wyatt, Ayana and Hannah; and her faithful furry companion, Maverick.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

