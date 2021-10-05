Obituary: Harvey ‘Junie’ Hayden Jr., 79, Boston

Harvey “Junie” Hayden Jr., 79, of Boston, went to be with his heavenly father Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, with his family by his side. He was born in Fairfield, Oct. 2, 1942, to the late Harvey ‘Budge” Sr. and Anna Lucille Goben Hayden. He was a loving husband, daddy, papaw, and friend. He retired in 2005 from dairy farming. He never met a stranger. He enjoyed hunting and gathering with the Liars Club at McDonalds, In 2019 he was proudly inducted into the Kentucky Farmers Hall Of Fame of Nelson County.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Ruby McGee’ amd one brother-in-law, Carl Edwards.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 57 years, Wanda Dones Hayden of Boston; three daughters, Lisa Roby, Pat (Ronnie) Hicks, and Karen (Sonny) Grubbs, all of Bardstown; two sisters, Martha (Norman) Newton of Boston and Shirley Edwards of Richmond; five grandchildren, Brent Roby, Elizabeth (Tyler) Smith, Kristen (Ryan) Brown, Tayler Ryan, and Sebastian Grubbs; three great-grandchildren, Lamia Smith, Hayden Brown, and Emersyn Smith; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bardstown with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in the Boston Christian Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral in Bardstown and after 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at the funeral home.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, 167 N. Main St. New Haven Kentucky is in charge of arrangements.

