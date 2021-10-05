Obituary: Ernest N. Williams, 80, Bardstown

Ernest N. Williams, 80, of Bardstown, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at his home. He was born Sept. 6, 1941, in Greenville, S.C., to the late Aaron and Mildred Davis. He was a retired Q.A. Tech for Sumitok Magnetics and American Fugi Seal. He was a U.S. Army veteran, a member of American Legion Post No.167, the Masonic Lodge #132 in Hodgenville and the First Baptist Church of Bardstown.

He is survived by his wife, Ann Douglas Williams; six daughters, Dedra R. Williams Maddox, Cassandra L. (Karl) Douglas Harris, and Daphiane A. Douglas, all of Bardstown, Rita M. (Sherman)Morris of South Carolina, Meiling (Jerry) Williams Reece of Lexington, and Lailing (Napoleon) Williams Moulder of Smyrna, Ga.; two sons, Anthony J. (Amy) Douglas of Cincinnati and Maurice T. (Yolanda) Douglas of Indianapolis; two sisters, Dollie Williams of Las Vegas and Shirley Williams of Greenville, S.C.; 14 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Jewel Brock and Minister Karl Harris officiating. Burial is in Lebanon National Cemetery.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, and 8:30-10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

