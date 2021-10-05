Obituary: Christopher Jacob Stevens, 27, Taylorsville

Christopher Jacob Stevens, 27, of Taylorsville, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2021, as the results of injuries sustained in a single vehicle accident in Spencer County. He was born March 28, 1994, in Frankfort to David & Tammy Waldridge Stevens Jr.

CHRISTOPHER JACOB STEVENS

He was employee of B&B Fire Protection. He loved to hunt, fish and loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed traveling and attending friend’s weddings.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Georgia McKinney Waldridge and David and Ada May Stevens.

He is survived by his parents, David and Tammy Stevens Jr of Taylorsville; one sister, Chelsea Stevens of Taylorsville; two brothers, Evan (Taylor) McKinney of Bloomfield and Jonathan Philpot of Lebanon Junction; his maternal grandfather, Charles Waldridge of Mount Eden; one niece and nephew, Laiken and Parker McKinney; and aunts and uncles, Brian and Cheryl Stevens, Max and Gena Bruner, and Charles (Chuck) Waldridge Jr.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Bro. Nolan Walls officiating. Burial is in the Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, and 8:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-