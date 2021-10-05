Obituary: Elizabeth ‘Faye’ Call, 71, Bardstown

Elizabeth “Faye” Call, 71, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Baptist Health Hospital in Louisville. She was born May 10, 1950, in Nelson County. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandma, memaw, sister, and friend to many. She was a member of the Catholic faith. She enjoyed going to all her grandkids games and forever will root for them in life.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Roberta “Birdie” Cassity.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Leon Call; four children, Stacey (Josh) Cammack, Mike (Melissa) Call, Jason (Samantha) Call, and Ashley Call; three sisters, Martha Haynes, Charlenia (Frank) Craven, and Becky Spalding all of Bardstown; eight grandchildren, Emily Cammack, J. T. Cammack, Ryker Cammack, Jude Michael Call, Ian Call, Hallie Call, Aden Call, and Raelyn Call; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with Deacon Steve Heil officiating. Burial us in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, and 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

