Obituary: William Carl ‘Skinner’ Vance, 72, Bardstown

William Carl “Skinner” Vance, 72, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in his home with family by his side. He was born Oct. 24, 1948, in Hart County to Dolly and Vester Vance.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dolly and Vester Vance; one sister, Rosella Robinson; two half-brothers, Wendell Vance and Gerald Vance; two half-sisters, Priscilla Hudgins and Juanita Curtis; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Carolyn Waters Vance; one daughter, Kimberly Ackrish (Steve) of North Carolina; one son, Christopher Vance (Brittany) of North Carolina; three bonus children, April (Lance) Croghan of Rineyville, Gretchen Weis-Bucknam of Simpsonville and John (Jessie) Weis of Springfield; 12 grandchildren; Ashton (Zack) Brown, Bethany (Logan) Weaver, and Oliva Vance, all of North Carolina, Natalie Hunter and Weston Vance, both of Alaska, Ryley Bucknam and Audrey Bucknam, both of Simpsonville, Elizabeth Croghan of Lexington, Norah Croghan of Rineyville, and Gabe Weis, Tucker Weis and Charlee Rae Weis, all of Springfield; and one great-granddaughter, Charleston Kate.

The funeral is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia with burial in Pearl Webb Cemetery in Canmer.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, and after 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8,2 021, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy to Hospice of Nelson County is appreciated.

The Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia is in charge of arrangements.

