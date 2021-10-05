Obituary: Earl ‘Ray’ Young, 88, Bardstown

Earl “Ray” Young, 88, of Bardstown, died peacefully at his home Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was born Nov. 7, 1932, in Boston. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force as a retired Master Sergeant of 20 years. He was a veteran of the Korean War. He retired from Burroughs/Nu-Kote and the Nelson County School system. He was Past Master of Duvall Lodge # 6 F&AM, Past Grand High Priest of KY Royal Arch Masons and held many other Masonic offices. He was a Past Patron of My Old KY Home # 436 O.E.S.

He was a Deacon Emeritus and long time member of The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church, Sunday School teacher, trustee, choir member and served on various committees. He volunteered many hours at Flaget Memorial Hospital and was a past president of the Hospital Auxiliary. He loved his God, family, and country.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Ray and Iva Mae Hall Young; one sister, Barbara Ann Greenwell; and three brothers, Edward Lee Young, Howard Ray Young Jr., and James Michael Young.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Anetta Miller Young of Bardstown; one daughter, Ann Marie Young Brothers (Kerry Lee) of Bardstown; one son, Earl Ray Young Jr. (Sherry Rose) of Maybrook, NY; two sisters, Virginia Irene Young Boone and Judy Carol Young Spalding (Eddie); two granddaughters, Michelle Erin Brothers Ellis (Mark) of Cox’s Creek, and Erin Ray Young McQuade of Union; two grandsons, Kerence Lee Brothers Jr. (Crrystal) of Cox’s Creek and Kyle Richard Young of Maybrook, NY; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church with Bro. Victor Bramlwett and Lee Brothers officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. Masonic Service, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the church.

Memorial contributions may go to The American Heart Association or The American Lung Association.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

