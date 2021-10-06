Obituary: Elaine Marie Leslie, 75, Bardstown

ELAINE MARIE LESLIE

Elaine Marie Leslie, 75, of Bardstown, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Landmark of Bardstown. She was born Sept. 25, 1946, in Clarkston, Mich., to the late Dolphus and Julia Dault Farner. She was a former school bus driver in Campbell County, Tenn. She was a homemaker and loved Elvis.

She is survived by two daughters, Tina Morrison and Tammy (Scott) Stewart, both of Bloomfield; one son, David Gunter of Bardstown; one sister, Shirley Farner of Clarkston, Mich.; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

The family is following Elaine’s wishes for a non-ceremonial cremation.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-