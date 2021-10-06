Video: Nelson Fiscal Court debates use of ARPA funds to reward county workers

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 — Nelson Fiscal Court debated a proposal by Judge Executive Dean Watts to use part of the county’s $10.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to provide performance pay to the county’s essential employees who worked day in and day out during the pandemic. After quite a bit of discussion, the court approved Watts’ motion to provide county employees with a $1 per hour bonus for the hours they worked during the pandemic. Running time 18 minutes, 43 seconds.

