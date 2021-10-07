Obituary: Lorne Ballard, 39, Bardstown

Lorne Ballard, 39, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Baptist Health Hospital East in Louisville. He was born Dec. 19, 1981, in Louisville. He was a former employee for Kroger and The Go Center. He was an active member and Deacon at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). He was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend to many. He never met a stranger, and he could make anyone smile. He was known as the local ambassador of The Crusade For Children, a passion of his for over 11 years in which he has raised over $140,000.

LORNE BALLARD

He enjoyed doing community activities through his church and delivering Meals from The Heart. He was an avid basketball fan of the University of Kentucky Wildcats. He also enjoyed going to the lake, kayaking, fishing, deer and turkey hunting, taking pictures of wildlife and the moon. He loved preparing food, cooking, coupons, playing Candy Crush, and spending time with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Lorane and Rachel Peavler.

He is survived by his mother, Brenda Sonne; his stepfather, Mike Sonne; one sister, Felicia Newton of Bardstown; one brother, Nathan Lee (Sarah) Ballard of Bardstown; two nieces, Shelby Newton and Natalee Ballard; one nephew, John Wayne Newton; and many friends.

The memorial service is 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) with the Rev. Jim Summers and the Rev. Jackie Summers officiating.

Visitation is 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at the church.

Memorial contributions may go to WHAS Crusade For Children.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-