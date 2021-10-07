Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021

William Andrew Wathen, 42, Willisburg, probation violation (for technical violation) 2 counts. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 2:42 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, by the Springfield Police Department.

Amanda Dawn Parson, 36, Brooks, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). No bond listed. Booked at 12:49 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Karon Darnell Morris, 25, Louisville, receiving stolen property – vehicle. No bond listed. Booked at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

David Clifford Hall, 44, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Bryan Dawayne Wyatt, 48, Tazwell, Tenn., non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. No bond listed. Booked at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-