Obituary: Betty Jean Maupin, 89, Lebanon

Betty Jean Maupin, 89, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Spring View Hospital. Jean As she was known by her friends and loved ones, lived her entire life in Marion County. She lived most of her adult life on the farm on Miller Pike that she shared with her husband of 68 years. It was here that they raised their seven children and made their living off of the land. She was a dedicated member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and touched many lives in her time with us.

BETTY JEAN MAUPIN

She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar Gobel and Nancy Galloway Merritt of Raywick; two sisters, Barbara Dean Merritt Hypes of Louisville and Shirley Merritt Wise of Lebanon; and one great-grandson, Tanner Strong.

Survivors include her husband, J.W. Maupin of Lebanon; two daughters, Debbie Cox of Lebanon and Kathy Maupin of Lexington; five sons, Steve (Paula) Maupin and Brian (Lynn) Maupin, both of Lebanon, David Maupin of Bardstown, Mike (Stacy) Maupin of Jessietown, and Joey (Jackie) Maupin of Springfield; 14 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, 201, at Bosley Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Pallbearers are her grandsons, Eric Maupin, Dustin Maupin, Brad Cox, Wesley Maupin, Winston Maupin, Spencer Maupin, and Dylan Maupin.

Honorary Pallbearers are her granddaughters, Chasity Smith, Amanda Perry, Stacey Strong, Natalie Maupin, Kelsey Maupin, Jenna Maupin, and Makayla Maupin.

The Bosley Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.

-30-