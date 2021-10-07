Obituary: Eva Maybelle Breeding, 68, Bardstown

Eva Maybelle Breeding, 68, of Bardsdtown, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Pensacola, Fla. She was born March 15, 1953, in Louisville to the late Robert and Gladys Conder Holt. She was a retired employee of the Bardstown City Schools having worked in food service. She loved arts and crafts, and was a member of the Bloomfield Church of God of Prophecy.

She is survived by her husband, retired SFC Jackie Breeding; two daughters, Allison (Travis Cecil) Dones and Jennifer Maddox, both of Bardstown; one son, Jackie Lee (Donna) Breeding II of Bardstown; one brother, Donnie Holt of Bardstown; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Millard Ledford officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery in Chaplin.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

