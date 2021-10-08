COVID-19 update: New case downward trend continues across Lincoln Trail district

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 — The number of new COVID-19 cases in Nelson County continues its downward trend based on the new data released Thursday afternoon by the Lincoln Trial District Health Department.

NELSON COUNTY. There were 24 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Nelson County, following 48 new cases reported on Monday, Oct. 4th.

The new cases bring the county’s case total to 7,944. Of those cases, 378 are still being actively monitored. The county has reported 73 COVID-related deaths.

MARION COUNTY. There were 8 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday by the district health department in Marion County, for a total of 3,762 cases. Of that number, 163 cases are actively being monitored. The county has recorded 41 COVID-related deaths.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. There were 6 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Washington County, bringing the county’s total cases to 2,206. Of those cases, 83 are being actively monitored. The county has reported 42 COVID-related deaths.

LARUE COUNTY. There were 4 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in LaRue County, bringing that county’s case total to 2,302. Of those cases, 77 are active and being monitored. The county has reported 48 COVID-related deaths.

HARDIN COUNTY. The district’s most populous county — Hardin County — reported just 31 new cases on Thursday, bringing the county’s overall case total to 17,018. There are 789 cases currently active and being tracked in Hardin County. The county has reported 233 COVID-related deaths.

MEADE COUNTY. There were 9 new cases reported Thursday in Meade County, bringing the total cases to 3,362. Of that number, 131 cases are active and being monitored. The county has reported 32 COVID-related deaths.

