Obituary: Portia Marksbury, 75, Cox’s Creek

Portia Marksbury, 75, of Cox’s Creek, died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. She was born Aug. 10, 1946, in Louisville to the late Elmer Sylvester and Bretia M. Enniss Stumbaugh. She was a retired vice president for municipal bonds at Hilliard Lyons. She loved her family, enjoyed being outdoors, doing scrapbooking and creating photo albums for her family. She was also a member of the Cox’s Creek Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas David “Tommy” Marksbury; and one brother, Ronald Sandidge.

She is survived by three sons, Joshua Marksbury of Louisville, William Thomas “Bill” Marksbury of Cox’s Creek and Tim (Frances Anita) Schadt of Bloomfield; two sisters, Janeen Moberly of Cape Coral Fla. and Claudia Ayers of Parkersburg, W.V.; one brother, Eric Scott (Donna) Stumbaugh of Tucson, Ariz.; one special niece, Cindy King; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Jim Bratcher officiating. Burial is in St. Micahel’s Cemetery in Fairfield.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the funeral home.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

