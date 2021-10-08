Obituary: Marvin Loyd Littlejohn Jr., 64, Bardstown

Marvin Loyd Littlejohn Jr., 64, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at his home. He was born Dec. 16, 1956, in Germany to Marvin Loyd and Josie Bradley Littlejohn Sr.

He was a self-employed truck driver and loved riding fourwheelers, hunting, watching drag racing, and movies. He was an excellent mechanic.

He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Loyd Littlejohn Sr.

He is survived by his wife, Marty Ruffra Littlejohn; two daughters, Brittany (Anthony) Littlejohn-Dillander of Louisville and Amy (Cody) Fields of Bardstown; one son, Corey (Kathy) Wood of Louisville; his mother, Josie Littlejohn Bennett of Bardstown; one sister, Evelyn (Tee) Watkins of Bardstown; three brothers, Joey (Janet) Littlejohn of Bardstown, Wayne (Pam) Littlejohn and Timmy Littlejohn, both of Elizabethtown; and seven grandchildren, Justin, Ashley, Sydney, Courtney, Kacie, Weston and Maggie.

The funeral is 11 .am. Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, with Chaplain Ray Johnson officiating. Burial is in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, and 9-11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The family requests that expression of sympathy take the form of contributions to Hospice of Nelson County

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

