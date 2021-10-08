Bloomfield man facing manslaughter charge following Chaplin shooting death

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 — A Bloomfield man is in jail facing a charge of second-degree manslaughter after police responded to a trouble call Thursday night in Chaplin.

CALVIN LEE WOFORD

According to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to 5347 Lawrenceburg Road just before 9 p.m. Thursday night for a report of an incident that turned into a shooting. Officers arrived at the scene and found the male victim dead.

After their investigation, officers determined that Calvin Lee Woford, 36, of Bloomfield and Darrell McClain, 33, of Heath, Ohio, were in an altercation. During the altercation, Woford was holding a pistol and McClain was shot.

Woford was charged with second-degree manslaughter and housed in the Nelson County Jail.

Captain Brandon Bryan is investigating the incident.

-30-