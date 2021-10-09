Obituary: Gladys Simpson, 99, Bardstown

Gladys Simpson, 99, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at her home. She was born March 1, 1922, in Bloomfield to the late George and Eliza Hahn Wells. She was retired from Barton Brand Distilleries after 35 years of service. She loved being out on a houseboat fishing with family and going to Florida. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star #435 and was a member of the Bardstown First Christian Church Disciples of Christ.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall Simpson; one daughter, Connie Werner; two sons, Marty Simpson and Ronnie Simpson; two sisters, Martha Adams and Juanita Conway, and five brothers, J.R. Dennis, James Dennis, Paul Dennis, Bobby Gale Dennis and Ollie Dennis.

She is survived by two daughters, Shirley Davis and Peggy (Joey) Wathan, both of Bardstown; two sons, Bobby Simpson and Kenny (Bonnie) Simpson, both of Bardstown; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the Bardstown First Christian Church Disciples of Christ with Pastor Jim Summers officiating. Burial is in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the church.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

