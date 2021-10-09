Obituary: Byron G. ‘Barry’ Chesser, 63, Bloomfield

Byron G. “Barry” Chesser, 63, of Bloomfield, died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown. He was born June 16, 1958, in Shelbyville to the late Cleo and Ruth Hill Chesser. He was a former crane operator for 32 years for Buzick Construction. He loved NASCAR racing, dirt track racing, UK Basketball and enjoyed working on the farm and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of the Willisburg Church of God of Prophecy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret Chesser and Bernice Hudson.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa Ramsey Chesser; six daughters, Lora (Mike) Koons of Chaplin, Laticia (Travis) Clark of Bloomfield, Leisha (Joey) Wininger of Cox’s Creek, Angela (P.J.) Blair of Louisville, Casey (Larry) Coombs of Bardstown, and Jenna (J.D. Stone) Chesser of New Haven; two brothers, Lynn (Lana) Chesser of Bloomfield and Brent Chesser of Bardstown; 16 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one niece; and two nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Keith Creech and Bro. Everett G. Hood officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery in Chaplin.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, and after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

