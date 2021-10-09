Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Oct. 8, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Oct. 8, 2021

Calvin Lee Woford, 36, Bloomfield, manslaughter, second-degree. Bond is $100,000 cash. Booked at 1:37 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Amber Diane Hyatte, 34, LaPort, Ind., failure to appear. Bond is $413 cash. Booked at 7:27 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Stanley Arthur Jr., 62, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond listed. Booked at 9:39 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Timothy Dale Hamilton, 41, Bardstown, failure to appear (3 counts); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); promoting contraband, first-degree. Bond total is $10,500. Booked at 3:19 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Aaron Vittitow, 23, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol). No bond listed. Booked at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Susan Beth Remley, 58, Ryland Height, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 11:40 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-