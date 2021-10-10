Obituary: Viola Campbell Mehr, 96, Melody Lake

Viola Campbell Mehr, 96, of Melody Lake, died Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Todd-Dickey Nursing and Rehabilitation in Leavenworth, Ind. She was born July 14, 1925, in Franklin. She was an original member of the Melody Lake Ranch Club Women’s Auxiliary. She also volunteered with fundraising for the New Hope Fire Department. She enjoyed playing sports, bowling, and golfing.

VIOLA CAMPBELL MEHR

She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Albert “Ben” Mehr; her parents, Thomas Jefferson “Tom” and Neoma Flowers Campbell; and one brother, W. R. “Buddy” Campbell.

Survivors include two sons, Jerry Mehr of Middletown, Ind., and Marty Mehr (Kathy) of Melody Lake; two granddaughters, Katherine Michelle Mehr and Angela Yates (Jason); three great-grandsons, Jason Jr., Joe, and Jeffrey; one niece, Debbie Schroll; and one nephew, Terry Campbell.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Burial is in the Lebanon National Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, the funeral home.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-