Legislative update: Permanent mail-in renewal of drivers’ licenses now available

By JIMMY HIGDON

14th District State Senator

Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 — As Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Transportation and Co-chair of the Interim Joint Committee on Transportation, I want to keep you up to date on the transition of driver’s licensing services from Circuit Clerk’s offices to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) regional offices.

SEN. JIMMY HIGDON

In past updates, I have detailed KYTC’s ongoing efforts to transition all of these services from local county offices to regional offices due to the implementation of REAL IDs that our local Circuit Court Clerks are unfortunately not technologically equipped to handle nor are the proper federally required securities in place. Thus far, driver’s licensing services from 67 counties have made or are in the process of making the transition.

In recent months, other lawmakers and I have raised concerns about the access to licensing and ID renewal for our constituents who may have trouble traveling to these regional offices. Some measures are in place to make the process much simpler. For example, an option with new federally compliant REAL IDs is that they do not expire for eight years instead of the traditional four years. A four-year option remains available for those who prefer that.

For your information, the REAL ID deadline has been extended to May 3, 2023. As you probably know, Kentucky has two types of driver’s licenses, REAL ID-compliant and standard. After May 3, 2023, you only need a REAL ID if you intend to fly commercially in the United States or visit a federal courthouse or a military base. Otherwise, a standard Kentucky driver’s license is sufficient.

After many discussions with the Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray and REAL ID Project Manager Sarah Jackson — who have been great to work with and are responsive to my concerns — I am happy to share that another measure to make driver’s licensing more convenient is now in place. First, online renewal is available at dlrenewal.ky.gov, but now, a mail-in renewal is also an option for those with limited or no internet access.

On Sept. 30, KYTC announced the service to expand options for Kentuckians to renew their state driver’s licenses and ID cards remotely through a mail-in renewal program via the new regional office. Mail-in had previously been an option temporarily through Circuit Court Clerks’ offices during the height of the state of emergency responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. I appreciate my colleagues and KYTC for their efforts to make this new era of driver licensing more convenient for those who need it.

You can learn more about the efforts of KYTC by going to drive.ky.gov, which includes information such as regional office locations and details about REAL IDs and what is required to obtain one.

In closing, I want to share with you the American Automobile Association’s (AAA) tips and safeguards on ways to make sure everyone is safe this upcoming Halloween.

Halloween is the deadliest day of the year for child-related (ages 5-14) pedestrian deaths. AAA encourages parents to accompany their young trick-or-treaters at least until the age of 12. Costumes should also be chosen wisely.

Dark-colored costumes can make it more difficult for drivers to see them, so consider using bright or light-colored costumes to make sure your child is more visible. Additionally, make sure your child’s costume does not obstruct their vision or risk causing the child to trip and fall. Make sure your child stays on the sidewalk or knows to remain on the sidewalk if they are going alone by having a plan and reviewing pedestrian and traffic safety rules. You can find an overview of them at nhtsa.gov/road-safety/pedestrian-safety. Finally, when out and about, put away cell phones that could cause distraction, consider carrying a flashlight, remain on residential streets and away from neighborhood shortcuts, diligently be on the lookout for children, and last but not least, do not drink and drive.

Everyone, please enjoy a safe and happy Halloween.

-30-