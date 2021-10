Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.

Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 — Video of Nelson Fiscal Court’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in person. The court approved a list of surplus equipment; approved after discussion giving the county’s essential workers a performance bonus from the county’s share of ARPA funds. Running time 40 minutes, 47 seconds.