Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021

Matthew Lee Hill, 34, Loretto, failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 1 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

James Logan Mattingly, 22, New Hope, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 2:33 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Ricardo Ojeda Pena, 23, Louisville, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond listed. Booked at 3:23 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

John David Summers, 47, New Haven, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $1,203 cash. Booked at 4:05 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

James Stacy Hagan, 48, Saint Francis, failure to appear (2 counts). No bond listed. Booked aat 11:10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Steven Bradley Bezy, 39, Boston, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 6:01 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.

Jason Augest Sperring, 50, Louisville, assault, fourth-degree dating violence) no visible injury). No bond listed. Booked at 6:25 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Elisabeth Briana McIntosh, 28, Nicholasville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; reckless driving. No bond listed. Booked at 7:38 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ricky Clinton Shows, 56, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. No bond issue. Booked at 8:31 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Mathew Cody Losey, 28, New Haven, alcohol intoxication in a public place; menacing; resisting arrest. No bond listed. Booked at 10:55 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-