Obituary: Joseph Roscoe Norris, 72, Bardstown

Joseph Roscoe Norris, 72, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at his home. He was born on Feb. 17, 1949 in New Haven to the late Charles W. and Mary Willie Clark Norris. He was a retired postal clerk for the U.S. Postal Service. He was a former employee of Owens-Illinois and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his one, Brodie Norris; one grandson, Nolan Dale; one sister, Joann Donahue; four brothers, Borrelli Norris, Charles Truman Norris, Raphael Norris and Curtis Norris; and one brother-in-law, Ronnie Coulter.

He is survived by two daughters, Karen (David) Hamilton of Bardstown and Stephanie (Matt) Dale of Vine Grove;

six sisters, Norma (Charles) Higdon of Ohio, Carolyn (Brad) Deep and Alice Marie Coulter, both of Bardstown, Clara (Jim) Gunning of Hodgenville, Helen (Tom) Hall of Bardstown, and Connie (Bill) Padgett of Hodgenville; three brothers, Garry Norris, Tim Norris and Brian Norris, all of Bardstown; and five grandchildren, Ella Hamilton, Isabel Dale, Devan Dale, Dalon Dale and Addison Dale.

The funeral is 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with cremation to follow per his wishes. Burial is at a later date at the Kentucky State Veterans Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at the funeral home.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses of Hospice of Nelson County for the great care and respect given to their loved one.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

