Obituary: James Allen Taylor, 86, Bloomfield

James Allen Taylor, 86, of Bloomfield, died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at his home. He was born Feb. 24, 1935, in Rosenberg, Texas, to the late Marvin and Ann McCord Taylor. He was a retired salesman for PNS Services and was a U.S. Air Force Veteran.

JAMES ALLEN TAYLOR

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his life partner, Evelyn Hale; three sisters; and two brothers.

He is survived by one daughter, Linda T. (Greg) Blank of Bloomfield; three sons, Marvin (Donna) Taylor of Humble, Texas, James L. “Jay” (Cathryn) Taylor of Frankfort, and Jimmy Taylor of Long Beach, Calif.; two stepchildren, Sandy Hale of Kerrville, Texas and Ronnie (Susan) Hale of Corpus Christi, Texas; nine grandchildren, Cathryn, Greg Jr., Darren, Heather, Corey, Jacob, Logan, Caelin, Makinah; 15 great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Rhonda.

Cremation was chosen by the family.

Memorial visitation is 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-