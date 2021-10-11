Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021

Michael Todd Cecil, 52, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury). No bond listed. Booked at1:56 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Christopher Joseph Wolf, 36, Smyrna, Tenn., assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; assault, fourth-degree (minor injury); menacing; terroristic threatening, third-degree; resisting arrest. No bond listed. Booked at 2:40 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Webb, 23, Bloomfield, failure to appear; possession of a firearm by convicted felon. No bond listed. Booked at 1:33 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-