Obituary: Thelma May Hartman ‘Maw’, ‘Maw Dennis’ Dennis, 90

Thelma May Hartman “Maw” or “Maw Dennis” Dennis, 90, our loving mother/mom, went home to be with Our Lord and Savior Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. She was born Oct. 24, 1930, in Louisville to the late George and Alene Douglas Hartman. She was a former employee of Colonial Nursing Home and was a devoted member of New Beginnings Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Douglas Collmore Dennis.

She is survived two daughters, Paula (Terry) Simpson and Rebecca (Greg) Brothers; two stepdaughters, Vicki (Dennis) Eberle and Elaine (Allen) Downs; three sons, Ross (Trudy) Dennis, James Richard “Ricky” Lucas, Ronald (Sandy) Lucas; one stepson, Paul W. (Donna) Dennis; 23 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

The private graveside is Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Jeff Griggs officiating.

Drive-by visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The family asks everyone to wear a mask.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

