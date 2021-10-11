Obituary: Tony ‘Bone’ Burton, 47, Cox’s Creek

Tony “Bone” Burton, 47, of Cox’s Creek, died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at home with his family by his side. He loved hunting and fishing. He had a strong passion for coaching little league football. He was proud to have coached for the Mount Washington Colts in the Bullitt County Youth Football League.

TONY “BONE” BURTON

He is survived by his loving wife, Christal Burton; his parents, Ricky Burton (Lucy) of Simpsonville and Rebecca Harrison (Bill) of Magnolia;

four children, Haley West (Brandon) of New Albany, Jared Burton of Louisville,

and Cody Gentry and Taylor Gentry, both of Shepherdsville; three siblings, Lorie Bryant of Bardstown, Mia Burton of Simpsonville and Lee Miles of Louisville; three grandchildren Harper West, Macie Gentry and Elam Gentry; and his beloved dog Cash.

The memorial service is 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with Pastor Billy Cross officiating.

Visitation is 12:30-3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.

The Maraman-Billings Funeral Home of Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-