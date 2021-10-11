Obituary: Opal Back Hood Hale, 85, Chaplin

Opal Back Hood Hale, 85, of Chaplin, died Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at her home. She was born June 2, 1936, in Letcher County to the late John B. and Pollyann Caudill Back. She was a former employee of the old Bardstown Sewing Factory, Design Crafts, Valley Hill Nursery and My Old Kentucky Home. She was a member of Chaplin Baptist Church, was an avid UK fan, and enjoyed gardening and cooking.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Gerald Hood; one great-granddaughter, Melody Coulter; as well as several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her husband, John Hale; two daughters, Cheryl (Pat) Coulter of Chaplin and Donna (Chris) Short of Lawrenceburg; one son, Kenny (Peggy) Hood of Chaplin; one sister, Mary Coulter of Lawrenceburg; six grandchildren, Jonathan Smith, Daniel Hood, Joshua Hood, Stephanie (Bryan) Proctor, Adam (Jessi) Coulter, and Allison (Gerry) Hyatt; 19 great-grandchildren; one special niece, Libby (Dave) Simmonds; one nephew, Frank Phillips; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Chaplin Baptist Church with Bro. Mike Thompson, Bro. Gene Smith and Bro. Bryan Proctor officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Chaplin Baptist Church.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Hospice of Nelson County.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

