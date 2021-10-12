Obituary: Juanita Worner, 84, New Haven

Juanita Worner, 84, of New Haven, died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. She loved cooking and time with her family.

JUANITA WORNER

She was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Worner; her parents, Fred and Verna Taylor; two sons, Carl “Terry” Worner and Curtis Junior Worner; two brothers, Albert Taylor and JC Taylor; and two grandsons, Mark Worner Jr. and Anthony Wayne Worner.

She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Virginia Peck and Debora Sparks; three sons, David Worner (Louise), Alvin Worner (Renae), and Mark Worner, Sr. (Teresa); one sister, Ruby McCubbins; one son, Richard Taylor; 15 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; eight adopted grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.

The funeral is noon Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in the chapel at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, and 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-