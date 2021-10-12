Obituary: Sharon Ann ‘Sherry’ Thurman, 61, Elizabethtown

Sharon Ann “Sherry” Thurman, 61, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. She was born in Yokota AFB, Japan, to William T. Routt and Patricia Foote Routt. She was a factory worker at Gates Rubber Co. in Elizabethtown and operated Thurman’s Tax Service. She was a long time member of Berean Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her Parents.

She is survived by her loving husband, Randy Thurman of Elizabethtown; her stepmother, Wanda Routt of Horse Cave; three daughters, Amy Louise (Tom) McCabe of Potsdam, N.Y., Amy Nicole Thurman of Upton and Briana (Robert) Gibbons of Louisville; one son, Billy (Donna) Thurman of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Diana Routt of Bardstown and Stephanie Slinker of Horse Cave; one brother, Patrick (Patty) Routt of Hodgenville; seven grandchildren, Kayla Belle Thurman, Carson Thurman, Paige McCabe, Thomas McCabe, Kasidy Gibbons, Vivian Gibbons, Kimber Bush.

The funeral is noon Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 4:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, and 9 am. to noon thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.

-30-