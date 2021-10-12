Obituary: Francis Gerald ‘Jerry’ Greenwell, 83, Vine Grove

Francis Gerald “Jerry” Greenwell, 83, of Vine Grove, died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at his home. He was born in New Haven Jan. 6, 1938, to Bernard H. and Nettie Greenwell. He retired from a career in the U.S. Air Force as a computer equipment teletype operator. He also worked in civil service at Fort Knox for 21 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard H. and Nettie Greenwell; his wife, Sandra Jean; two sons, Frank Greenwell and Steven Greenwell; three sisters, Lois Jean Zipoli, Theresa Marie Greenwell and Mary Elizabeth Greenwell; and one brother, 1st Lieutenant Joseph Edward Greenwell.

His survivors include two daughters, Tracy Ponder (Bart) of Radcliff and Becky Lanham (Tom) of Lebanon Junction; two sons, Richard Greenwell (Tina) of Azle, Texas, and Danny Greenwell (Valerie) of Vine Grove; one daughter-in-law, Stacy Greenwell of Ocala, Fla.; three sisters, Mary Prudhomme DeLodder of Cape Coral, Fla., Rose Grenier of Vine Grove and Judy Schilling of Fort Mitchell; four brothers, Dr. Bernard D. Greenwell (Frances) of Elizabethtown, James R. Greenwell (Hilda) of Vine Grove, Joseph P. Greenwell of Radcliff and John F. Greenwell (Betty Jo) of Cape Coral, Fla.; 15 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at St. Martin of Tours in Flaherty with the Rev. Jeff Hopper officiating. Burial with military honors is in the St. Martin Catholic Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, and 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, with a 7 p.m. Wednesday prayer service at the Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff. Masks are suggested.

The Nelson-Edelin-Bennett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

