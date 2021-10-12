Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Oct. 11, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Oct. 11, 2021

Dalton Cole Dean, 26, Louisville, theft by deception — include cold checks. No bond listed. Booked at 10:46 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathan Terrell Galloway, 20, Bardstown, possession of marijuana. No bond listed. booked at 12:26 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.

Stuart Paul Hamilton, 34, Bardstown, contempt of court. Bond is $313 cash. Booked at 2:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Lee Clarkson, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (3 counts). Bond total is $656 cash. Booked at 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Sidney Neal Donahue, 24, Loretto, contempt of court. Bond is $10,500 cash. Booked at 5:14 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Ashley Danielle Morley, 34, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 6:59 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-