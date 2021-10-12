Radio club to administer FCC Amateur Radio examinations Saturday, Oct. 23rd

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 — American Legion Post 42 will conduct an Amateur Radio License Exam session at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at the Bingo Center, 126 Keystone Ave in Bardstown.

Testing candidates must preregister with the FCC and obtain an FRN number. Candidates must bring the FRN with them to the exam session in order to take an exam. They will also need to bring a photo ID. If testing for a license upgrade, it is necessary to bring a signed copy of the candidate’s existing Amateur Radio license.

The testing fee is $15.00. Contact John Czerwinski, KE4KBM, johncz1945@gmail.com to reserve your seat.

