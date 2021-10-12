Obituary: Tracy Angelina Greer, 48, Bardstown

Tracy Angelina Greer, 48, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Norton Hospital Downtown. She was born Sept. 7, 1973, in Chicago. She loved singing karaoke and doing arts and crafts.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Billie Jo Webb; and her grandmother, Goldie Burke.

She is survived by her father, James (Jean) Webb; one nephew, Corey Wade Bogard; one niece, Angeline Skye Webb; one great-nephew, Asher Bogard; her significant other, Charlie Girdley; aunts and uncles, Billy Ray (Sue) Hillard, Lupie “Diane” Hillard, Mary Nalley, Billy Jack (Mary) Hillard, Sue Weatherly, Joe Webb, Lynn Webb, Curtis Webb, Jean Rogers; and several cousins and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in The First Cedar Creek Baptist Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, and 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

