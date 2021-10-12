Obituary: Homer Lee Riggs, 68, Clarkson

Homer Lee Riggs, 68, of Clarkson, died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at his daughter’s home in Hodgenville. He was born June 6, 1953, in Hardin County to the late James Thomas and Bertha Etta Mae Butler Riggs. He loved his family and he treasured his grandchildren. He was a member of Legion Post 81. He loved to ride his Harley and loved going to Harley Drags. He was an avid fisherman. He was a loving father and grandfather.

HOMER LEE RIGGS

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Junior Riggs.

He leaves to cherish his memory one daughter, Jennifer (Brian) Hamilton of Hodgenville; two sons, Jason (Kristi) Riggs of Star Mills and Cody Riggs of Elizabethtown; one sister, Linda (Gary) Brewer of Elizabethtown; one brother, Jesse (Pam) Riggs of Clarkson; 11 grandchildren, Kyle, Kayla, Keri, Jacob, Samantha, Shelbie, Garrett, Gracie, Tyler, Jake, and Amos; one great-granddaughter, Madelynn; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd. in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-