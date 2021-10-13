Council OKs resolution observing October as domestic violence awareness month

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 — The Bardstown City Council approved a resolution Tuesday night recognizing the month of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Tuesday’s virtual council meeting featured Shonna Sheckles, who serves as a legal court advocate for Springhaven, a domestic violence shelter based in Elizabethtown.



While not often in the news, domestic violence is prevalent in Kentucky, which she said is the third highest state in the nation for domestic violence incidents.

“That’s not anything to be proud of,” she said.

On average, 20 people per minute are abused in the United States. More than 45 percent of women in Kentucky will experience domestic violence during their lifetimes, she added.

BROADBAND EXPANSION GRANT. The council approved a resolution required for the city to apply for a share of $50 million in Kentucky American Rescue Plan Act grant money designated for expanding broadband internet into underserved areas of the city and county.

The resolution states that the city will allocate up to $500,000 in matching funds should the city receive the grant.

According to Mayor Dick Heaton, the city has already budgeted ARPA money for local broadband expansion.

In other business, the city council:

— approved second reading of the city’s classification and compensation plan that creates the new position of sanitation supervisor. The council also approved a job description for the new job. Heaton said there are in-house candidates who are likely going to apply for the new position.

— heard Councilman Joe Buckman report that the columbarium, a structure to hold cremated remains, is now in place in the Bardstown Cemetery. The columbarium was purchased from Coldspring USA and replaced the smaller gazebo near the rear of the cemetery.

— heard that Halloween this year falls on Sunday, and while there are Halloween-related events downtown on Friday, and throughout the weekend by churches and organizations, Halloween will officially be observed on Sunday.

NEXT UP. The council next meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.

