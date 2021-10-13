Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

Kerri Lee Reid, 28, Raywick, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 4:43 a.m. by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

William Trevor Sidebottom, 25, Hodgenville, parole violation (for misdemeanor offense). No bond listed. Booked at 8:53 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, by Probation and Parole.

Matthew Steven Simpson, 35, Taylorsville, failure to appear. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 12:14 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, by the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Kurtis Ballard, 35, Cox’s Creek, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 3:19 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, by Probation and Parole.

Luis A. Rodriguez Merida, 24, Fairdale, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; rear license not illuminated. No bond listed. Booked at 8:52 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-