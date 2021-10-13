Obituary: Steven Tilley, 51, Bardstown

Steven Tilley, 51, of Bardstown, died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Dec. 1, 1969, in Louisville. He worked for Lowe’s and was a member of Lighthouse Apostolic Faith Church. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Seaman Apprentice and also served in Desert Storm.

STEVEN TILLEY

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, George and Irene Tilley; and his maternal grandparents, Irene and Edward Traylor.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa Tilley of Bardstown; two daughters, Lindsee (JoePat) Greenwell of Bardstown and Skyler Tilley of Lexington; one son, Ledger Tilley of Bardstown; his parents, Robert and Sharon Tilley of Bardstown; one brother, Jason (Crystal) Tilley of Bardstown; one niece, Jasmine Tilley; and one nephew, Keldon Tilley.

The memorial service is 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Lighthouse Apostolic Faith Church with Bishop Robert Tilley officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

