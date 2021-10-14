Obituary: Marilyn T. Seitz Utley, 77, Bardstown
Marilyn T. Seitz Utley, 77, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Oct. 25, 1943, in Louisville. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Phillip and Cecil Seitz; and one sister, Peggy Clayton.
She is survived by her husband, James Utley; one daughter, Michelle (Charles) Carrico; one son, Phillip (Dianna) Williams; two stepsons, Bill Utley, and Jimmy Utley; one granddaughter, Hannah Jenks; two grandsons, Zach Utley and Nathan Beaver; and five great-grandchildren, Braxton Jenks, Evie Jenks, Scarlett Jenks, Haylie Beaver, and Nathaniel Beaver.
The funeral is 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with cremation to follow.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at the funeral home.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
-30-